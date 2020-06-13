All apartments in Philadelphia
2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE
2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE

2422-24 Frankford Avenue · (215) 467-4100
Location

2422-24 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early July:This bi-level apartment is one of a few units in The Frankford Flats, a contemporary building in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Features include high ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, lots of storage space, and laundry-in-unit-- just to name a few.~ This unit is on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the building, with the main level dedicated to the living/dining/kitchen, sharing an open-layout design. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and you'll find the stacked washer/dryer in the closet. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have ample closet space and lots of natural light for a light and airy feel.~About the Neighborhood:Nestled between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, a few blocks from Norris Square Park, and close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Pizza Brain, Flow State CoffeeBar, Martha, Cook and Shaker, Urban Axes, Memphis Taproom, Franny Lou~s Porch, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and MUCH more! You'll be walking distance to local favorites like La Colombe, Frankford Hall, local shops and entertainment, and ample public transportation options.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant.~Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and require a one time non-refundable deposit of $500 for dogs/ $250 for cats.~Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $35/mo flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
