2422-24 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early July:This bi-level apartment is one of a few units in The Frankford Flats, a contemporary building in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Features include high ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, lots of storage space, and laundry-in-unit-- just to name a few.~ This unit is on the 2nd and 3rd floor of the building, with the main level dedicated to the living/dining/kitchen, sharing an open-layout design. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and you'll find the stacked washer/dryer in the closet. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have ample closet space and lots of natural light for a light and airy feel.~About the Neighborhood:Nestled between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, a few blocks from Norris Square Park, and close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Pizza Brain, Flow State CoffeeBar, Martha, Cook and Shaker, Urban Axes, Memphis Taproom, Franny Lou~s Porch, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and MUCH more! You'll be walking distance to local favorites like La Colombe, Frankford Hall, local shops and entertainment, and ample public transportation options.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant.~Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and require a one time non-refundable deposit of $500 for dogs/ $250 for cats.~Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $35/mo flat water fee.