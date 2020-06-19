2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking

Fabulous Fairmount/Art Museum Area "walk to" everything townhome with secured, gated driveway parking! Super spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 powder room. Oversized living and dining room with hardwood flooring and wood-burning fireplace, perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features large granite "seating" island with 2 dishwashers, 2 disposals, stainless appliances, french doors leading to patio and secured parking. Home is equipped with 2 zone central air & gas heat, alarm system, amazing closet space, 2nd floor family room with gas fireplace, partially finished basement/rec, space/gym, with washer dryer. Neighborhood offers amazing dining options, public transit, museums, shopping all within close walking distance.