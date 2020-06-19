All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:18 PM

2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

2411 Fairmount Avenue · (610) 615-5400
Location

2411 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2385 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
Fabulous Fairmount/Art Museum Area "walk to" everything townhome with secured, gated driveway parking! Super spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 powder room. Oversized living and dining room with hardwood flooring and wood-burning fireplace, perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features large granite "seating" island with 2 dishwashers, 2 disposals, stainless appliances, french doors leading to patio and secured parking. Home is equipped with 2 zone central air & gas heat, alarm system, amazing closet space, 2nd floor family room with gas fireplace, partially finished basement/rec, space/gym, with washer dryer. Neighborhood offers amazing dining options, public transit, museums, shopping all within close walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
