Philadelphia, PA
241 S 6TH STREET
241 S 6TH STREET

241 S 6th St · (215) 607-6007
Location

241 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 810 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
elevator
extra storage
Ultra-spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium in Independence Place located on beautiful Washington Square! This 940 Sq ft home features wood floors, tons natural light, and a balcony off of the living room! The bedroom is a great size and and has a walk in closet plus a hanging closet! This apartment has a separate laundry room with additional storage. Located in the heart of Washington Square, convenient to Penns Landing, all of the city's finest restaurants, shops, transportation and more. Utilities and cable are not included in the rent. There is a one time $250 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 S 6TH STREET have any available units?
241 S 6TH STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 S 6TH STREET have?
Some of 241 S 6TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 S 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
241 S 6TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 S 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 241 S 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 241 S 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 241 S 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 241 S 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 S 6TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 S 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 241 S 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 241 S 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 241 S 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 241 S 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 S 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
