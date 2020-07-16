241 S 6TH STREET

Amenities

Ultra-spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium in Independence Place located on beautiful Washington Square! This 940 Sq ft home features wood floors, tons natural light, and a balcony off of the living room! The bedroom is a great size and and has a walk in closet plus a hanging closet! This apartment has a separate laundry room with additional storage. Located in the heart of Washington Square, convenient to Penns Landing, all of the city's finest restaurants, shops, transportation and more. Utilities and cable are not included in the rent. There is a one time $250 move in fee.