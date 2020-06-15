All apartments in Philadelphia
24 S. Bank Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

24 S. Bank Street

24 South Bank Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 South Bank Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This bright & spacious apartment is convenient to everything- located in the heart of vibrant Old City, shopping, dining, entertainment, transit, and more are at your doorstep! With high ceilings, fantastic natural light, and tons of storage, this apartment has it all! From the exposed brick wall to the dedicated dressing area with built-in dresser, this apartment is the perfect place to call home! Includes washer/dryer in-unit, central AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home wont last long- call today to schedule a tour!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 S. Bank Street have any available units?
24 S. Bank Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 24 S. Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 S. Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 S. Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 S. Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 24 S. Bank Street offer parking?
No, 24 S. Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 24 S. Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 S. Bank Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 S. Bank Street have a pool?
No, 24 S. Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 S. Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 24 S. Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 S. Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 S. Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 S. Bank Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 S. Bank Street has units with air conditioning.
