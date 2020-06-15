24 S. Bank Street

Amenities

This bright & spacious apartment is convenient to everything- located in the heart of vibrant Old City, shopping, dining, entertainment, transit, and more are at your doorstep! With high ceilings, fantastic natural light, and tons of storage, this apartment has it all! From the exposed brick wall to the dedicated dressing area with built-in dresser, this apartment is the perfect place to call home! Includes washer/dryer in-unit, central AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home wont last long- call today to schedule a tour!iP