All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 235 S 21st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
235 S 21st St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

235 S 21st St

235 South 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

235 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2/2 in downtown Philly - RITTENHOUSE - Property Id: 280214

Apartment in beautiful mansion at 21st Street, Rittenhouse proper. Close to grocery, dry cleaning, public transportation and Rittenhouse Square Park.

Exquisite historic features and updated kitchen and bath.

Cat friendly.

Security deposit equivalent to one month's rent, plus first month and last month prior to move in.

Available early to mid June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280214
Property Id 280214

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 S 21st St have any available units?
235 S 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 S 21st St have?
Some of 235 S 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 S 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
235 S 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 S 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 S 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 235 S 21st St offer parking?
No, 235 S 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 235 S 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 S 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 S 21st St have a pool?
No, 235 S 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 235 S 21st St have accessible units?
No, 235 S 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 235 S 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 S 21st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University