235 S 21st St

Amenities
2/2 in downtown Philly - RITTENHOUSE - Property Id: 280214
Apartment in beautiful mansion at 21st Street, Rittenhouse proper. Close to grocery, dry cleaning, public transportation and Rittenhouse Square Park.
Exquisite historic features and updated kitchen and bath.
Cat friendly.
Security deposit equivalent to one month's rent, plus first month and last month prior to move in.
Available early to mid June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280214
Property Id 280214
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5865133)