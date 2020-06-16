All apartments in Philadelphia
233 E. Allen St

233 East Allen Street · (856) 222-1220
Location

233 East Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Don't miss your opportunity to call this 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome your new home! This property is located on the "Riverside" of the Girard Avenue Corridor. It features a basement, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, mudroom and a 20 foot rear yard. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor and one bedroom on the 3rd floor. There is TONS of street parking available for you and your guests. Check it out for yourself by scheduling your showing today!

Ready to make this your new home? Schedule a showing here: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=45

- Pet-friendly. $250 pet fee. Some dog breed restrictions.
- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.

Questions? Call or text us at 856-222-1220 or email us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com Be sure to mention the address of the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 E. Allen St have any available units?
233 E. Allen St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 E. Allen St have?
Some of 233 E. Allen St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 E. Allen St currently offering any rent specials?
233 E. Allen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 E. Allen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 E. Allen St is pet friendly.
Does 233 E. Allen St offer parking?
No, 233 E. Allen St does not offer parking.
Does 233 E. Allen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 E. Allen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 E. Allen St have a pool?
No, 233 E. Allen St does not have a pool.
Does 233 E. Allen St have accessible units?
No, 233 E. Allen St does not have accessible units.
Does 233 E. Allen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 E. Allen St has units with dishwashers.
