233 E. Allen St

Don't miss your opportunity to call this 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome your new home! This property is located on the "Riverside" of the Girard Avenue Corridor. It features a basement, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, mudroom and a 20 foot rear yard. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor and one bedroom on the 3rd floor. There is TONS of street parking available for you and your guests. Check it out for yourself by scheduling your showing today!



Ready to make this your new home? Schedule a showing here: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=45



- Pet-friendly. $250 pet fee. Some dog breed restrictions.

- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.



Questions? Call or text us at 856-222-1220 or email us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com Be sure to mention the address of the property!