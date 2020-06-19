2323 S HICKS STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This home boasts contemporary updates throughout including hardwood floors on both levels. Enter into the living room, which welcomes you into the straight-through layout of the first story. Sun soaked and spacious, this room offers glossy hardwoods, a decorative fireplace on a stone accent wall, and a separate dining area with a ceiling fan. There's a half bath that branches off just before the kitchen, featuring clean white tiling, a lighted vanity, and a large storage closet. The kitchen is gorgeous-- featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, wooden cabinets with a rich espresso stain, a window over the sink, and a bar that separates the galley style prep area from the breakfast nook. There's a front load washer and dryer stacked in this area for added convenience. Upstairs, you'll find three sunny bedrooms, each with ample closet space and hardwood floors, consistent with the rest of the home. The front bedroom is the largest of the three, and offers additional closet space and large windows overlooking S Hicks Street. The other two bedrooms are smaller in size, but would both comfortably fit a twin bedroom set or would be great as an office/workspace. There's a private patio out back with a side alley for trashcan/bike storage and an unfinished basement for additional storage. Note: Photos show the previous remodel status. Upstairs railing has been installed, along with finishing details. There's gas heating and gas water heater.About The Neighborhood:This charming 2-story single family home is located just steps from Broad Street, in the Passyunk West neighborhood of South Philadelphia. Walkable to many local favorites like Starbucks, Vegan Commissary, Rita's, Cacia's Bakery, and public transportation is easily accessible with surrounding bus stops and the Snyder Ave Station for the Broad Street Line.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.