Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:13 AM

23 S 23RD STREET

23 South 23rd Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2I · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
lobby
A fabulous opportunity to rent in Rittenhouse Square! This polished 2 BD / 2 BA contemporary residence offers a spacious open floor plan, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, private balcony and more! The corner unit is one of the most well-appointed in the building, affording extra space and privacy. Enter through a foyer area and continue through to a bright open living/dining space with hardwood floors, all day natural light, huge windows and~balcony. The fully equipped kitchen includes granite countertops, Viking appliances, and space for a breakfast nook or bar. Two bedrooms are situated for optimal privacy, and include luxurious bathrooms with marble detailing, soaking tubs, and glass showers. The building offers a seamless blend of serenity and sophistication, with a spectacular lush courtyard, stone-finished lobby, maintenance, and 24-hr security. Located just a short walk to Rittenhouse Square and Schuylkill waterfront trails, with easy access to 30th Street Station and major highways for commuters. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 S 23RD STREET have any available units?
23 S 23RD STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 S 23RD STREET have?
Some of 23 S 23RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 S 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
23 S 23RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 S 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 23 S 23RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 23 S 23RD STREET offer parking?
No, 23 S 23RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 23 S 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 S 23RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 S 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 23 S 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 23 S 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 23 S 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 23 S 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 S 23RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
