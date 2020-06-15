23 S 23RD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher courtyard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard lobby

A fabulous opportunity to rent in Rittenhouse Square! This polished 2 BD / 2 BA contemporary residence offers a spacious open floor plan, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, private balcony and more! The corner unit is one of the most well-appointed in the building, affording extra space and privacy. Enter through a foyer area and continue through to a bright open living/dining space with hardwood floors, all day natural light, huge windows and~balcony. The fully equipped kitchen includes granite countertops, Viking appliances, and space for a breakfast nook or bar. Two bedrooms are situated for optimal privacy, and include luxurious bathrooms with marble detailing, soaking tubs, and glass showers. The building offers a seamless blend of serenity and sophistication, with a spectacular lush courtyard, stone-finished lobby, maintenance, and 24-hr security. Located just a short walk to Rittenhouse Square and Schuylkill waterfront trails, with easy access to 30th Street Station and major highways for commuters. Schedule your private showing today!