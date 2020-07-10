226 Bainbridge St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Expansive luxury two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and two dens with garage parking located in a boutique apartment building with a fantastic location on a quiet neighborhood street in Queen Village. You won't find a better value anywhere in the area! This amazing apartment home receives lots of light, many with views and has open space for a personalized arrangement. Full chef kitchens with gas cooking and updated cabinetry. This apartment provides modern amenities and location benefits at a great value. There is a very nice lawn area nearby for running, dogs, and plenty of other fun activities. This apartment and neighborhood amenities have SO MUCH to offer! Minutes to world-class dining and shopping in Center City! Amazing commute close to all major highways and steps to everything in Society Hill and Queen Village 2nd St Station, SEPTA stops, Spruce ST Harbor, CVS, Banks, Fantastic Restaurants & Bars, WaWa and much more!



https://www.corerealtyrental.com/226-bainbridge-street-a.html



(RLNE5284587)