Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

226 Bainbridge St

226 Bainbridge Street · (215) 278-6402
Location

226 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2525 · Avail. now

$2,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Expansive luxury two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and two dens with garage parking located in a boutique apartment building with a fantastic location on a quiet neighborhood street in Queen Village. You won't find a better value anywhere in the area! This amazing apartment home receives lots of light, many with views and has open space for a personalized arrangement. Full chef kitchens with gas cooking and updated cabinetry. This apartment provides modern amenities and location benefits at a great value. There is a very nice lawn area nearby for running, dogs, and plenty of other fun activities. This apartment and neighborhood amenities have SO MUCH to offer! Minutes to world-class dining and shopping in Center City! Amazing commute close to all major highways and steps to everything in Society Hill and Queen Village 2nd St Station, SEPTA stops, Spruce ST Harbor, CVS, Banks, Fantastic Restaurants & Bars, WaWa and much more!

https://www.corerealtyrental.com/226-bainbridge-street-a.html

(RLNE5284587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Bainbridge St have any available units?
226 Bainbridge St has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Bainbridge St have?
Some of 226 Bainbridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Bainbridge St currently offering any rent specials?
226 Bainbridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Bainbridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Bainbridge St is pet friendly.
Does 226 Bainbridge St offer parking?
Yes, 226 Bainbridge St offers parking.
Does 226 Bainbridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Bainbridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Bainbridge St have a pool?
No, 226 Bainbridge St does not have a pool.
Does 226 Bainbridge St have accessible units?
No, 226 Bainbridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Bainbridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Bainbridge St has units with dishwashers.
