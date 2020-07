Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful new construction 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in Northern Liberties steps from 2nd and Girard and just 1 block from the El. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, central air ,granite counter tops and in-unit washer dryer. Lots of windows give lots of light and a roof deck that provides spectacular views of the area and wonderful peaceful night relaxation.