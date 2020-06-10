All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2248 N PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2248 N PARK AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:41 AM

2248 N PARK AVENUE

2248 North Park Avenue · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hartranft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2248 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
This is a massive 6bd/3bth home just blocks from theTemple University campus. The property has a spacious covered front porch and rear patio. There are hardwood floors throughout, a washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a large basement. 2248 N. Park Ave. is located just to the north of Temple~s campus and two blocks to the Broad Street Subway Line. The property is, also, only blocks away from The Creperie, Station One, Pita Chip, Simply Yummy, Pub Webb, Hubble Bubble, Master~s Bar, TU Fitness & TU Campus Rec. to name a few venues. Additionally, the property is optimally located where SEPTA buses and the Broad Street Line offer easy access to anywhere. Tenants pay all utilities. Good credit history a must. Students must have a co-signor. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
2248 N PARK AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 N PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 2248 N PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2248 N PARK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 N PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2248 N PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2248 N PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2248 N PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2248 N PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2248 N PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 N PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2248 N PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2248 N PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2248 N PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 N PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 N PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2248 N PARK AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity