2248 N PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

This is a massive 6bd/3bth home just blocks from theTemple University campus. The property has a spacious covered front porch and rear patio. There are hardwood floors throughout, a washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a large basement. 2248 N. Park Ave. is located just to the north of Temple~s campus and two blocks to the Broad Street Subway Line. The property is, also, only blocks away from The Creperie, Station One, Pita Chip, Simply Yummy, Pub Webb, Hubble Bubble, Master~s Bar, TU Fitness & TU Campus Rec. to name a few venues. Additionally, the property is optimally located where SEPTA buses and the Broad Street Line offer easy access to anywhere. Tenants pay all utilities. Good credit history a must. Students must have a co-signor. No pets please.