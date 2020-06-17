All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2241 N Camac St Unit A

2241 N Camac St · (267) 214-4297
Location

2241 N Camac St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful 6 bedroom modern apartment was built just a few years ago! The living room and kitchen have wall to wall hardwood flooring and tall ceilings! The living room is spacious and leads to the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, custom dark cherry oak cabinets, and granite countertops. The bedrooms fit a queen bed comfortably and have gorgeous hardwood throughout! The bathroom is updated with custom tile as well!

Washer and dryer in the apartment! This property also has Central Air!!

*Disclaimer - some layouts may differ from the photos but all finishes are similar.

Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Rich with Bay Management Group at 484-802-9917 or email RYoung@bmgphilly.com. You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 N Camac St Unit A have any available units?
2241 N Camac St Unit A has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 N Camac St Unit A have?
Some of 2241 N Camac St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 N Camac St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2241 N Camac St Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 N Camac St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2241 N Camac St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2241 N Camac St Unit A offer parking?
No, 2241 N Camac St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2241 N Camac St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 N Camac St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 N Camac St Unit A have a pool?
No, 2241 N Camac St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2241 N Camac St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2241 N Camac St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 N Camac St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 N Camac St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
