2241 N Camac St Unit A

Available 07/01/20 This beautiful 6 bedroom modern apartment was built just a few years ago! The living room and kitchen have wall to wall hardwood flooring and tall ceilings! The living room is spacious and leads to the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, custom dark cherry oak cabinets, and granite countertops. The bedrooms fit a queen bed comfortably and have gorgeous hardwood throughout! The bathroom is updated with custom tile as well!



Washer and dryer in the apartment! This property also has Central Air!!



*Disclaimer - some layouts may differ from the photos but all finishes are similar.



Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Rich with Bay Management Group at 484-802-9917 or email RYoung@bmgphilly.com. You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4824592)