2223 S 15TH STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This is a 2nd floor apartment in a triplex in South Philadelphia just off of West Passyunk, a block away from Broad Street. The unit has central air conditioning for heating/cooling, clean wall-to-wall carpeting in the living room and both bedrooms, and coin-operated washer & dryer in the basement which is shared with the other tenants. The two bedrooms are on either end of the apartment with the kitchen, full bathroom and living room in the middle. The kitchen has a gas range stove, refrigerator, laminate flooring and tiled backsplash. The living room has a coat closet and ceiling fan. The full bathroom has built-in shelving for additional storage, tiled floor, and bathtub with shower head. There is an intercom system so your guests can let you know when they've arrived.About The Neighborhood:You'll be in the Passyunk Square section of South Philadelphia, walking distance to tons of local favorites including South Philly Taproom, Ultimo Coffee, Vegan Commissary, Cacia's Bakery, Barrel's Fine Food, and much more! Plus, you'll have easy access to public transportation with surrounding bus routes and the Broad Street Line less than a half-mile away.Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets, no exceptions. Water is included in the rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.