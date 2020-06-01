All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:11 PM

2223 S 15TH STREET

2223 South 15th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Philadelphia
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2223 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This is a 2nd floor apartment in a triplex in South Philadelphia just off of West Passyunk, a block away from Broad Street. The unit has central air conditioning for heating/cooling, clean wall-to-wall carpeting in the living room and both bedrooms, and coin-operated washer & dryer in the basement which is shared with the other tenants. The two bedrooms are on either end of the apartment with the kitchen, full bathroom and living room in the middle. The kitchen has a gas range stove, refrigerator, laminate flooring and tiled backsplash. The living room has a coat closet and ceiling fan. The full bathroom has built-in shelving for additional storage, tiled floor, and bathtub with shower head. There is an intercom system so your guests can let you know when they've arrived.About The Neighborhood:You'll be in the Passyunk Square section of South Philadelphia, walking distance to tons of local favorites including South Philly Taproom, Ultimo Coffee, Vegan Commissary, Cacia's Bakery, Barrel's Fine Food, and much more! Plus, you'll have easy access to public transportation with surrounding bus routes and the Broad Street Line less than a half-mile away.Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets, no exceptions. Water is included in the rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 S 15TH STREET have any available units?
2223 S 15TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 S 15TH STREET have?
Some of 2223 S 15TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 S 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2223 S 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 S 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2223 S 15TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2223 S 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2223 S 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2223 S 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 S 15TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 S 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2223 S 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2223 S 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2223 S 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 S 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 S 15TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
