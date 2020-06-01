2214 S MILDRED STREET

Amenities

This is New Construction luxury house, all done by qualified constructor. its 4 beds, 4 baths and all the modern and high quality necessities on a nice, low traffic block offering a finished basement, balcony, engineered wood flooring, contemporary kitchen and baths, wainscoting, moldings and more! Step into the wide living and dining area featuring beautiful wood flooring. The beautiful kitchen boasts white contemporary cabinetry with quartz counter-top, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors lead out to yard with fencing. The finished basement makes a great den, family room or office while also hosting a laundry closet. The second floor offers two bedrooms suite. The third floor also offers two bedroom with a bathroom On the third floor there are sliding glass doors leading out to the balcony with Center City skyline view. PLUS, The top level is another large roof deck. You would love to live this beautiful house.