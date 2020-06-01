All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2214 S MILDRED STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2214 S MILDRED STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2214 S MILDRED STREET

2214 South Mildred Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2214 South Mildred Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This is New Construction luxury house, all done by qualified constructor. its 4 beds, 4 baths and all the modern and high quality necessities on a nice, low traffic block offering a finished basement, balcony, engineered wood flooring, contemporary kitchen and baths, wainscoting, moldings and more! Step into the wide living and dining area featuring beautiful wood flooring. The beautiful kitchen boasts white contemporary cabinetry with quartz counter-top, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors lead out to yard with fencing. The finished basement makes a great den, family room or office while also hosting a laundry closet. The second floor offers two bedrooms suite. The third floor also offers two bedroom with a bathroom On the third floor there are sliding glass doors leading out to the balcony with Center City skyline view. PLUS, The top level is another large roof deck. You would love to live this beautiful house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 S MILDRED STREET have any available units?
2214 S MILDRED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 S MILDRED STREET have?
Some of 2214 S MILDRED STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 S MILDRED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2214 S MILDRED STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 S MILDRED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2214 S MILDRED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2214 S MILDRED STREET offer parking?
No, 2214 S MILDRED STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2214 S MILDRED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 S MILDRED STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 S MILDRED STREET have a pool?
No, 2214 S MILDRED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2214 S MILDRED STREET have accessible units?
No, 2214 S MILDRED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 S MILDRED STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 S MILDRED STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University