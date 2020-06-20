All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
221 MONROE STREET
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:21 PM

221 MONROE STREET

221 Monroe Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Monroe Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2646 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 221 Monroe Street ~ the perfect blend of historical charm and modern amenities. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in desirable Queen Village, this home has everything you are looking for. With 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 separate outdoor spaces, you will have plenty of room at this oasis in the city. Walk in and be warmly greeted into an open living room with crown molding and original pine floors, which flow throughout the home. Beyond the living area you'll find a dining area adjacent to the beautifully renovated kitchen. Classic white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a unique tin backsplash will fulfill all of your cooking dreams. A well-placed powder room completes the first floor. The large patio directly off the kitchen is conveniently located for dining al fresco or growing an herb garden. Back indoors, an original staircase anchors the home and leads us to the second floor featuring three spacious, sun-filled bedrooms with ample closet space. A chimney with exposed brick in two of the bedrooms continues the warm feeling of the home on this level. Laundry is conveniently tucked away in the hallway. A modern, full bathroom with a deep tub and multiple shower heads finalizes the second floor. Continue up to the third floor which has a master suite and additional au pair/in law suite. The enormous master bedroom's vaulted ceilings provide an airy feeling and the skylights let in a plethora of natural light, as do the doors to the Juliet balcony. Double closets allow for plenty of storage. A gorgeous, original door leads to the spa-like bathroom, with a luxurious 6-head rain shower and 2 separate large vanities. Last but not least, the spacious au pair suite has a private deck perfect for coffee in the morning, a gas fireplace, and a wall of windows to continue accentuating the natural light. The lot is street-to-street allowing potential for an entrance to the backyard for a parking space. Located in the coveted Meredith Catchment. Neighborhood favorites are all within walking distance, including Hungry Pigeon, Cry Baby Pasta, Philadelphia Java Company, Fiore Fine Foods, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, and all of the Headhouse Square restaurants and cafes. Take a run along the Delaware River, lounge in a hammock at Spruce Street Park ~ it's all in your backyard! Truly one of the most convenient locations in the city, you are minutes from I-95, I-76, the Ben Franklin Bridge, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 MONROE STREET have any available units?
221 MONROE STREET has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 MONROE STREET have?
Some of 221 MONROE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
221 MONROE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 221 MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 221 MONROE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 221 MONROE STREET does offer parking.
Does 221 MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 MONROE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 221 MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 221 MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 221 MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 221 MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
