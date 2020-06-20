Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

Welcome home to 221 Monroe Street ~ the perfect blend of historical charm and modern amenities. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in desirable Queen Village, this home has everything you are looking for. With 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 separate outdoor spaces, you will have plenty of room at this oasis in the city. Walk in and be warmly greeted into an open living room with crown molding and original pine floors, which flow throughout the home. Beyond the living area you'll find a dining area adjacent to the beautifully renovated kitchen. Classic white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a unique tin backsplash will fulfill all of your cooking dreams. A well-placed powder room completes the first floor. The large patio directly off the kitchen is conveniently located for dining al fresco or growing an herb garden. Back indoors, an original staircase anchors the home and leads us to the second floor featuring three spacious, sun-filled bedrooms with ample closet space. A chimney with exposed brick in two of the bedrooms continues the warm feeling of the home on this level. Laundry is conveniently tucked away in the hallway. A modern, full bathroom with a deep tub and multiple shower heads finalizes the second floor. Continue up to the third floor which has a master suite and additional au pair/in law suite. The enormous master bedroom's vaulted ceilings provide an airy feeling and the skylights let in a plethora of natural light, as do the doors to the Juliet balcony. Double closets allow for plenty of storage. A gorgeous, original door leads to the spa-like bathroom, with a luxurious 6-head rain shower and 2 separate large vanities. Last but not least, the spacious au pair suite has a private deck perfect for coffee in the morning, a gas fireplace, and a wall of windows to continue accentuating the natural light. The lot is street-to-street allowing potential for an entrance to the backyard for a parking space. Located in the coveted Meredith Catchment. Neighborhood favorites are all within walking distance, including Hungry Pigeon, Cry Baby Pasta, Philadelphia Java Company, Fiore Fine Foods, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, and all of the Headhouse Square restaurants and cafes. Take a run along the Delaware River, lounge in a hammock at Spruce Street Park ~ it's all in your backyard! Truly one of the most convenient locations in the city, you are minutes from I-95, I-76, the Ben Franklin Bridge, and public transportation.