Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

2208 CARPENTER STREET

2208 Carpenter Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2208 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:Enter into the spacious, open living room and dining room, featuring bright hardwood floors throughout. Continue back through the dining room and into the kitchen. Here, you'll find a lovely open L-shaped layout complete with stone counters, solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's also access to your lovely and private patio perfect for grilling and dining. Head upstairs to find two nicely sized bedrooms on the second floor flanking a spacious hall bathroom. The third floor is the master suite, boasting great closet space and a fabulous spa-like bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Walk out to the roof deck with access for guests that have no need to pass through any bedrooms or private areas to get there. The basement is finished and offers plenty of storage and laundry room. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This gorgeous home is nestled into a beautiful tree-lined street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia. Walkable to Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ultimo Coffee, Julian Abele Park, Cafe Ynez, and conveniently close to the South Street bridge and i-76.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 CARPENTER STREET have any available units?
2208 CARPENTER STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 CARPENTER STREET have?
Some of 2208 CARPENTER STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 CARPENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2208 CARPENTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 CARPENTER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 CARPENTER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2208 CARPENTER STREET offer parking?
No, 2208 CARPENTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2208 CARPENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 CARPENTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 CARPENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 2208 CARPENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2208 CARPENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2208 CARPENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 CARPENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 CARPENTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
