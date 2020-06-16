2208 CARPENTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:Enter into the spacious, open living room and dining room, featuring bright hardwood floors throughout. Continue back through the dining room and into the kitchen. Here, you'll find a lovely open L-shaped layout complete with stone counters, solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's also access to your lovely and private patio perfect for grilling and dining. Head upstairs to find two nicely sized bedrooms on the second floor flanking a spacious hall bathroom. The third floor is the master suite, boasting great closet space and a fabulous spa-like bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Walk out to the roof deck with access for guests that have no need to pass through any bedrooms or private areas to get there. The basement is finished and offers plenty of storage and laundry room. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This gorgeous home is nestled into a beautiful tree-lined street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia. Walkable to Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ultimo Coffee, Julian Abele Park, Cafe Ynez, and conveniently close to the South Street bridge and i-76.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.