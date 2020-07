Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Huge 3 bedroom home right in the heart of Manayunk. This home has 3 huge bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a large living room, separate dining room, full kitchen, first-floor laundry room, a large deck out back, and an unfinished basement. Short walk to both the train station and Main St. Some pets ok with deposit. Available now!