213 PARKER AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:13 PM

213 PARKER AVENUE

213 Parker Avenue · (610) 520-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Parker Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Germany Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location: Currently being updated: 1st floor, 2 bedroom, Full Bath Roxborough Duplex is expected to be available for July 1st occupancy. This highly desire rental includes: Living Room, Dining Area, Updated Kitchen (w/Refrig, D/W, Electric Range), Master Bedroom w/Large Closet, Larger 2nd Bedroom w/Ample Closet Space, Full Ceramic Tub/Shower Hall Bath, Lower Level, no charge, Common Washer/Dryer, Basement Storage, One (1) Car Attached Front Load Garage w/Interior Access. Owner pays: Cold Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn and Snow Removal. Tenant pays: Electric, Cable, Telephone. NO PETS ALLOWED! Convenient to: Shopping, Public Transportation, Schools and Train Station. ** Please note: this unit is a working in progress and the interior photos shown are from a similarly updated unit. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 PARKER AVENUE have any available units?
213 PARKER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 PARKER AVENUE have?
Some of 213 PARKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 PARKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
213 PARKER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 PARKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 213 PARKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 213 PARKER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 213 PARKER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 213 PARKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 PARKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 PARKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 213 PARKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 213 PARKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 213 PARKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 PARKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 PARKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
