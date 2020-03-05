213 PARKER AVENUE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location: Currently being updated: 1st floor, 2 bedroom, Full Bath Roxborough Duplex is expected to be available for July 1st occupancy. This highly desire rental includes: Living Room, Dining Area, Updated Kitchen (w/Refrig, D/W, Electric Range), Master Bedroom w/Large Closet, Larger 2nd Bedroom w/Ample Closet Space, Full Ceramic Tub/Shower Hall Bath, Lower Level, no charge, Common Washer/Dryer, Basement Storage, One (1) Car Attached Front Load Garage w/Interior Access. Owner pays: Cold Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn and Snow Removal. Tenant pays: Electric, Cable, Telephone. NO PETS ALLOWED! Convenient to: Shopping, Public Transportation, Schools and Train Station. ** Please note: this unit is a working in progress and the interior photos shown are from a similarly updated unit. **