2126 TRYON STREET

Character and Charm are found throughout this Trinity with beautiful original details. Located on a small quiet, tree lined street, this property is just a short walk to Rittenhouse Square, Fitler Square, UPENN, CHOP and HUP. Enter the property through a gated brick hallway which provides access to the side entrance and backyard. Lovely original hardwood floors are found throughout, updated kitchen, living room with decorative fireplace and flat screen TV. The second floor features a nice sized bedroom with fabulous built-in closets, and a hall bath with radiant heated floors. The third floor features an additional bedroom with murphy bed, exposed brick, built-ins and sky light which provides plenty of sun light. The property includes a private back patio which is perfect for a morning cup of coffee or enjoying the weather. This property is truly a must see, tucked away on a cozy, quiet street, but conveniently located just one block from the Lombard Swim Club, City Fitness Gym and many other popular restaurants/cafes. Property can be rented fully furnished. No pets.