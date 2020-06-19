All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

2126 Tryon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Character and Charm are found throughout this Trinity with beautiful original details. Located on a small quiet, tree lined street, this property is just a short walk to Rittenhouse Square, Fitler Square, UPENN, CHOP and HUP. Enter the property through a gated brick hallway which provides access to the side entrance and backyard. Lovely original hardwood floors are found throughout, updated kitchen, living room with decorative fireplace and flat screen TV. The second floor features a nice sized bedroom with fabulous built-in closets, and a hall bath with radiant heated floors. The third floor features an additional bedroom with murphy bed, exposed brick, built-ins and sky light which provides plenty of sun light. The property includes a private back patio which is perfect for a morning cup of coffee or enjoying the weather. This property is truly a must see, tucked away on a cozy, quiet street, but conveniently located just one block from the Lombard Swim Club, City Fitness Gym and many other popular restaurants/cafes. Property can be rented fully furnished. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 TRYON STREET have any available units?
2126 TRYON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 TRYON STREET have?
Some of 2126 TRYON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 TRYON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2126 TRYON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 TRYON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2126 TRYON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2126 TRYON STREET offer parking?
No, 2126 TRYON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2126 TRYON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 TRYON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 TRYON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2126 TRYON STREET has a pool.
Does 2126 TRYON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2126 TRYON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 TRYON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 TRYON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
