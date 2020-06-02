Amenities

2124 North 17th Street Available 08/05/20 2124 North 17th Street, Philadelphia 19121 - This is a spacious 3 story, 5 bedroom / 2-1/2 bath home located in the Temple University district. This gem features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, sizeable bedrooms and living areas, and lots of natural light.



New tenants will also enjoy the conveniences of central air, washer/dryer units, ample storage space, and a big back yard for entertaining.



Check this property out on the official Temple University Off Campus website!



This property is available for lease starting 8/5/2020. For more details or to schedule a tour, please call 267.443.8362 or email moskow@plusrealtors.com.



