Philadelphia, PA
2124 North 17th Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

2124 North 17th Street

2124 North 17th Street · (215) 422-3711
Location

2124 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2124 North 17th Street · Avail. Aug 5

$2,000

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1831 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2124 North 17th Street Available 08/05/20 2124 North 17th Street, Philadelphia 19121 - This is a spacious 3 story, 5 bedroom / 2-1/2 bath home located in the Temple University district. This gem features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, sizeable bedrooms and living areas, and lots of natural light.

New tenants will also enjoy the conveniences of central air, washer/dryer units, ample storage space, and a big back yard for entertaining.

Check this property out on the official Temple University Off Campus website!

This property is available for lease starting 8/5/2020. For more details or to schedule a tour, please call 267.443.8362 or email moskow@plusrealtors.com.

(RLNE4494428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 North 17th Street have any available units?
2124 North 17th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2124 North 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2124 North 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 North 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2124 North 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2124 North 17th Street offer parking?
No, 2124 North 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2124 North 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 North 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 North 17th Street have a pool?
No, 2124 North 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2124 North 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 2124 North 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 North 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 North 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 North 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2124 North 17th Street has units with air conditioning.
