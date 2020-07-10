All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

2110 N 7TH STREET

2110 N 7th St · (610) 574-7224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Beautifully built home with unique and modern finishes. This duplex Unit #2 features bi-level unit that displaying 3 beds, 3 baths and an outdoor roof deck. Each main floor features a spacious living room with hardwood floors which can be found throughout the home, recessed lighting, with an open concept that opens up to your modern kitchen. Striking Grey style cabinets, white & grey countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula which has seating for 2 barstools make this kitchen a perfect area to cook and entertain your guests. Each Bedroom has been thoughtfully designed to include plenty of closet space. All baths are meticulously tiled with modern finishes. This home a quick 7-minute walk to the Airport Line, the Chestnut Hill East Line and the Chestnut Hill West Line at the Temple University stop. Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 N 7TH STREET have any available units?
2110 N 7TH STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 N 7TH STREET have?
Some of 2110 N 7TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 N 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2110 N 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 N 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2110 N 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2110 N 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2110 N 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2110 N 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 N 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 N 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2110 N 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2110 N 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2110 N 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 N 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 N 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2110 N 7TH STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

