2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated gym doorman lobby

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment located in great Rittenhouse Square on high 17th floor at River West Condominium. Rent includes all utilities (Electric, heat, water). The building has been remodeled. Features 24 hr Lobby Attendant/Doorman, controlled key entrance, on site Laundry Facilities, atm machine in lobby, Fitness Center. Conveniently located on shuttle routes for UPenn and Drexel students; near Rittenhouse Square, UPenn, Drexel, Market Street Station, Jefferson Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, Wawa, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and Shoppings on Chestnut and Walnut Streets and much more!! Parking available in the attached garage.