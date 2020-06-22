All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET

2101 Chestnut St · (877) 996-5728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Center City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2101 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1711 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment located in great Rittenhouse Square on high 17th floor at River West Condominium. Rent includes all utilities (Electric, heat, water). The building has been remodeled. Features 24 hr Lobby Attendant/Doorman, controlled key entrance, on site Laundry Facilities, atm machine in lobby, Fitness Center. Conveniently located on shuttle routes for UPenn and Drexel students; near Rittenhouse Square, UPenn, Drexel, Market Street Station, Jefferson Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, Wawa, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and Shoppings on Chestnut and Walnut Streets and much more!! Parking available in the attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET does offer parking.
Does 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2101-2117 CHESTNUT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct
Philadelphia, PA 19444
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity