2100 Mifflin St

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available 08/01/20 Large porch front home in hot Point Breeze area - Property Id: 99759



This large 3 bedroom porch front home is located in the red hot section of Point Breeze. Minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District. This home offers a new tile kitchen with modern cabinets and appliance (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal). Natural hardwood flooring throughout living room and dining room. 3 piece tile bathroom with European vanity. Laundry room on first floor with washer/dryer. Full basement and large yard/patio. Small pets are welcome. Renters pay all utilities. For appointments please contact the office at 856-262-4369 or e-mail mpma14@aol.com.

