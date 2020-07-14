All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2100 Mifflin St

2100 Mifflin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Mifflin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Large porch front home in hot Point Breeze area - Property Id: 99759

This large 3 bedroom porch front home is located in the red hot section of Point Breeze. Minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District. This home offers a new tile kitchen with modern cabinets and appliance (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal). Natural hardwood flooring throughout living room and dining room. 3 piece tile bathroom with European vanity. Laundry room on first floor with washer/dryer. Full basement and large yard/patio. Small pets are welcome. Renters pay all utilities. For appointments please contact the office at 856-262-4369 or e-mail mpma14@aol.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99759
Property Id 99759

(RLNE5915580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Mifflin St have any available units?
2100 Mifflin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Mifflin St have?
Some of 2100 Mifflin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Mifflin St currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Mifflin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Mifflin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Mifflin St is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Mifflin St offer parking?
No, 2100 Mifflin St does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Mifflin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Mifflin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Mifflin St have a pool?
No, 2100 Mifflin St does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Mifflin St have accessible units?
No, 2100 Mifflin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Mifflin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Mifflin St does not have units with dishwashers.
