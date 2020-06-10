2053 North 9th Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Newer Kitchen Appliances, manufactured flooring, Basement/Laundry Area with washer and dryer. Plenty of Street Parking. Easy Walking distance to Campus, One Block from SEPTA Regional Rail Temple University Train Station. The station is the fourth busiest stop in the City, providing a 5 minute ride to Center City and connections to Philadelphia's regional stations. Also Adjacent to Paseo Verdo, new development which includes shops, retail.com Perfect for Students or a Family. Tenants pay all utilities.



Pet Policy - One pet allowed - $100 additional per month and additional half months rent security deposit .



Application Fee $55.00 for anyone over 18 years of age. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected.Renters insurance required.



SHOWING: For quickest way to schedule a walk through for this and other units, please go to our web site www.mcsherryhomes.com. If you have any trouble with scheduling please call 215-745-4200



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



