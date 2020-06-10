All apartments in Philadelphia
2053 North 9th Street
2053 North 9th Street

2053 N 9th St · (215) 876-2690
Location

2053 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Hartranft

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Newer Kitchen Appliances, manufactured flooring, Basement/Laundry Area with washer and dryer. Plenty of Street Parking. Easy Walking distance to Campus, One Block from SEPTA Regional Rail Temple University Train Station. The station is the fourth busiest stop in the City, providing a 5 minute ride to Center City and connections to Philadelphia's regional stations. Also Adjacent to Paseo Verdo, new development which includes shops, retail.com Perfect for Students or a Family. Tenants pay all utilities.

Pet Policy - One pet allowed - $100 additional per month and additional half months rent security deposit .

Application Fee $55.00 for anyone over 18 years of age. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected.Renters insurance required.

SHOWING: For quickest way to schedule a walk through for this and other units, please go to our web site www.mcsherryhomes.com. If you have any trouble with scheduling please call 215-745-4200

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 North 9th Street have any available units?
2053 North 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2053 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2053 North 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 North 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2053 North 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2053 North 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2053 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 North 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 North 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2053 North 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2053 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2053 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 North 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2053 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2053 North 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
