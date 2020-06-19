Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill new construction

Welcome home to 2049 Sigel Street! This house is located on a quiet block that has restriction free parking in the Point Breeze section of South Philly. This 2,100 square foot new construction was built in 2018, and is 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom with a spacious patio and roof deck. As you enter this home equipped with smart technology including ring cameras, doorbell, smart locks, and thermostat with a two-zoning system you~ll surely be impressed. Once you enter through the custom wooden door you will be amazed by the incredible high ceilings and open floor plan with bamboo hardwood flooring. With Bluetooth speakers built in to the ceiling you~ll be ready for a movie night or to entertain company. Once passed the living room and spacious dining area you~ll find a modern style kitchen. The beautiful marriage of warm designer lighting above the kitchen island and the cool tones from the back splash and quartz counter tops go harmoniously with the two-toned cabinets and all Samsung stainless steel appliances. An eat in kitchen island with seating up to four is another bonus to this thought out modern design. The spacious private backyard with grill included is perfect for BBQing on warm summer days. Downstairs in the finished basement you will find a full bathroom with a standing glass shower and white subway tile. This area of the house can be used as a fully functional bedroom, rec room, home office, gym with a large tall closet hidden under the stairs. An area is also dedicated for laundry with Samsung washer/dryer appliances. Up the wooden stairs are two bedrooms, each with a large closet and built in shelving systems. The hallway full bathroom has a unique ombre tile design in the shower/tub combo. The third level is fully reserved as a master suite. The grand bathroom has a standing glass shower with a rainfall shower head and detachable hose, a large soaking tub, and a double sink vanity. The large walk in closet has built in shelving systems you can customize to your liking. At the end of the day, you can grab a glass of wine from the wet bar in the master suite and watch the sunset over the Philadelphia skyline on your large roof deck.*Dogs <65 lbs permitted on case by case basis*$500 non-refundable pet fee