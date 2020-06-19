All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2049 SIGEL STREET

2049 Sigel Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2049 Sigel Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Welcome home to 2049 Sigel Street! This house is located on a quiet block that has restriction free parking in the Point Breeze section of South Philly. This 2,100 square foot new construction was built in 2018, and is 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom with a spacious patio and roof deck. As you enter this home equipped with smart technology including ring cameras, doorbell, smart locks, and thermostat with a two-zoning system you~ll surely be impressed. Once you enter through the custom wooden door you will be amazed by the incredible high ceilings and open floor plan with bamboo hardwood flooring. With Bluetooth speakers built in to the ceiling you~ll be ready for a movie night or to entertain company. Once passed the living room and spacious dining area you~ll find a modern style kitchen. The beautiful marriage of warm designer lighting above the kitchen island and the cool tones from the back splash and quartz counter tops go harmoniously with the two-toned cabinets and all Samsung stainless steel appliances. An eat in kitchen island with seating up to four is another bonus to this thought out modern design. The spacious private backyard with grill included is perfect for BBQing on warm summer days. Downstairs in the finished basement you will find a full bathroom with a standing glass shower and white subway tile. This area of the house can be used as a fully functional bedroom, rec room, home office, gym with a large tall closet hidden under the stairs. An area is also dedicated for laundry with Samsung washer/dryer appliances. Up the wooden stairs are two bedrooms, each with a large closet and built in shelving systems. The hallway full bathroom has a unique ombre tile design in the shower/tub combo. The third level is fully reserved as a master suite. The grand bathroom has a standing glass shower with a rainfall shower head and detachable hose, a large soaking tub, and a double sink vanity. The large walk in closet has built in shelving systems you can customize to your liking. At the end of the day, you can grab a glass of wine from the wet bar in the master suite and watch the sunset over the Philadelphia skyline on your large roof deck.*Dogs <65 lbs permitted on case by case basis*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 SIGEL STREET have any available units?
2049 SIGEL STREET has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 SIGEL STREET have?
Some of 2049 SIGEL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 SIGEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2049 SIGEL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 SIGEL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 SIGEL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2049 SIGEL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2049 SIGEL STREET does offer parking.
Does 2049 SIGEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 SIGEL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 SIGEL STREET have a pool?
No, 2049 SIGEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2049 SIGEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2049 SIGEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 SIGEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 SIGEL STREET has units with dishwashers.
