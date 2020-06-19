2035 MERCY STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This home offers hardwood floors, lots of bright natural light, a spacious and convenient layout, and even a bit of outdoor space! Enter through the sun-soaked vestibule into the straight-through layout of the first floor. There are large front windows and high ceilings for an airy feel, and an open floor plan that allows lots of versatility in furniture setups. There's a half-bathroom on this floor for added convenience. The kitchen overlooks the dining area through a large cutout, and there's a window over the sink, bringing natural light in from both sides of the home. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms which range in size, with the largest in the front of the home. Each room has hardwood floors and good closet space. Full sized washer and dryer in the basement provide additional convenience, with plenty of leftover space for storage. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Newbold neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.