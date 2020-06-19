All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

2035 MERCY STREET

2035 Mercy Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2035 Mercy Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This home offers hardwood floors, lots of bright natural light, a spacious and convenient layout, and even a bit of outdoor space! Enter through the sun-soaked vestibule into the straight-through layout of the first floor. There are large front windows and high ceilings for an airy feel, and an open floor plan that allows lots of versatility in furniture setups. There's a half-bathroom on this floor for added convenience. The kitchen overlooks the dining area through a large cutout, and there's a window over the sink, bringing natural light in from both sides of the home. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms which range in size, with the largest in the front of the home. Each room has hardwood floors and good closet space. Full sized washer and dryer in the basement provide additional convenience, with plenty of leftover space for storage. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Newbold neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 MERCY STREET have any available units?
2035 MERCY STREET has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 MERCY STREET have?
Some of 2035 MERCY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 MERCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2035 MERCY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 MERCY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 MERCY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2035 MERCY STREET offer parking?
No, 2035 MERCY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2035 MERCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 MERCY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 MERCY STREET have a pool?
No, 2035 MERCY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2035 MERCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2035 MERCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 MERCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 MERCY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
