2034 CHESTNUT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Beautiful Apt In Great LocationThis apartments has it all: Large windows that allow plenty of natural light. Updated kitchen with all major appliances Appliances (dish washer, microwave, garbage disposal full size gas stove). Central A/C gas heat. High ceilings, Water Included!! Washer Dryer In the Building! Located on prime location in Center City close to everything -Rittenhouse Square Penn and Jeff Hospitals, Public trans, Restaurants, shops. For more information and to schedule a showing call or email