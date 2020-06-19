All apartments in Philadelphia
2034 CHESTNUT ST
2034 CHESTNUT ST

2034 Chestnut Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

2034 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Apt In Great LocationThis apartments has it all: Large windows that allow plenty of natural light. Updated kitchen with all major appliances Appliances (dish washer, microwave, garbage disposal full size gas stove). Central A/C gas heat. High ceilings, Water Included!! Washer Dryer In the Building! Located on prime location in Center City close to everything -Rittenhouse Square Penn and Jeff Hospitals, Public trans, Restaurants, shops. For more information and to schedule a showing call or email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 CHESTNUT ST have any available units?
2034 CHESTNUT ST has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 CHESTNUT ST have?
Some of 2034 CHESTNUT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 CHESTNUT ST currently offering any rent specials?
2034 CHESTNUT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 CHESTNUT ST pet-friendly?
No, 2034 CHESTNUT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2034 CHESTNUT ST offer parking?
No, 2034 CHESTNUT ST does not offer parking.
Does 2034 CHESTNUT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 CHESTNUT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 CHESTNUT ST have a pool?
No, 2034 CHESTNUT ST does not have a pool.
Does 2034 CHESTNUT ST have accessible units?
No, 2034 CHESTNUT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 CHESTNUT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 CHESTNUT ST has units with dishwashers.
