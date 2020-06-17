2032 S CROSKEY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Rehabbed from top-to-bottom, this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is ready for move-in!. This home has rich hardwood floors that extend from the light and airy living room, through the dining room and half bath, and into the incredible kitchen. This kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, lots of cabinet storage, an eating bar island, and plenty of natural light which a great place to cook and entertain. The second floor is home to three large bedrooms and a cheery full bathroom with a window. The basement provides ample storage and a laundry area with a washer & dryer. The living space continues outside to the huge private patio. Make this amazing home yours and you'll live close to Smith Playground and W. Passyunk Avenue shops as well as walking distance to neighborhood favorites for dining!