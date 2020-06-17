All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:11 AM

2032 S CROSKEY ST

2032 South Croskey Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2032 South Croskey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Rehabbed from top-to-bottom, this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is ready for move-in!. This home has rich hardwood floors that extend from the light and airy living room, through the dining room and half bath, and into the incredible kitchen. This kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, lots of cabinet storage, an eating bar island, and plenty of natural light which a great place to cook and entertain. The second floor is home to three large bedrooms and a cheery full bathroom with a window. The basement provides ample storage and a laundry area with a washer & dryer. The living space continues outside to the huge private patio. Make this amazing home yours and you'll live close to Smith Playground and W. Passyunk Avenue shops as well as walking distance to neighborhood favorites for dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 S CROSKEY ST have any available units?
2032 S CROSKEY ST has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 S CROSKEY ST have?
Some of 2032 S CROSKEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 S CROSKEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
2032 S CROSKEY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 S CROSKEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 2032 S CROSKEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2032 S CROSKEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 2032 S CROSKEY ST does offer parking.
Does 2032 S CROSKEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 S CROSKEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 S CROSKEY ST have a pool?
No, 2032 S CROSKEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 2032 S CROSKEY ST have accessible units?
No, 2032 S CROSKEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 S CROSKEY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 S CROSKEY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
