Last updated April 5 2020 at 3:15 PM

2028 E FIRTH STREET

2028 East Firth Street · (215) 953-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2028 East Firth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Gorgeously renovated Fishtown home ! A brand new 2-story addition in the back . All new ultra-modern kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz kitchen counter top and stainless steel appliances, 42" premium cabinets ,frame less shower doors. Spacious back yard/patio for grilling and entertaining . Brand new heating , air-conditioning , 9' ceiling on both floors , new plumbing and electrical systems . Renovated to the new home standards with 10 year tax abatement , brand new roof with 10 year warranty . This home has pet friendlystaircase so that your furry family member doesn't slip on the stairs going up and down . Situated on one of the best streets in Fishtown - close to shopping , restaurants and public transportation .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 E FIRTH STREET have any available units?
2028 E FIRTH STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 E FIRTH STREET have?
Some of 2028 E FIRTH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 E FIRTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2028 E FIRTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 E FIRTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 E FIRTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2028 E FIRTH STREET offer parking?
No, 2028 E FIRTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2028 E FIRTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 E FIRTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 E FIRTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2028 E FIRTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2028 E FIRTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2028 E FIRTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 E FIRTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 E FIRTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
