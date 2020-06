Amenities

This wonderful 1 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located in Old Kensington and is just minutes away from Fishtown on a quiet tree lined street. This unit features exposed original brick from 1905, painted floors made of pine and each room has a unique take on color and texture. The basement offers plenty of room for storage and hookups are available for a washer and dryer. Last but not least, this unit has a large back yard only accessible for the 1st unit. Do not miss out on an opportunity to check out this amazing apartment!