Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

2017 Ellsworth St.

2017 Ellsworth Street · (267) 206-8112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2017 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2017 Ellsworth St. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
internet access
Beautiful 2BR/1BA Point Breeze Apartment Available Now! - Located in the Point Breeze section of the city at 2017 Ellsworth Street you'll find this gem. This Bi-Level apartment features two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. There are shiny hardwood floors throughout the spacious living space and bedrooms. Large windows allow for lots of natural sunlight throughout the unit, when desired. The kitchen has tiled floors. It is equipped with full size stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and garbage disposal; along with granite countertops and ample cabinet space. The bathroom is modern, tiled and stylish.

For your convenience there is an in-unit washer/dryer, central AC and ceiling fans.

The location is awesome as it is just a short stroll to the renowned restaurants, shops and bars in the Point Breeze neighborhoods. public transportation is easily accessible. No Pets.

BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!

Book your showing with Trena Clarke while this great rental remains available!

************************************************************************************
PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 267-206-8112
************************************************************************************

(RLNE4856602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Ellsworth St. have any available units?
2017 Ellsworth St. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Ellsworth St. have?
Some of 2017 Ellsworth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Ellsworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Ellsworth St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Ellsworth St. pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Ellsworth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2017 Ellsworth St. offer parking?
No, 2017 Ellsworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Ellsworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Ellsworth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Ellsworth St. have a pool?
No, 2017 Ellsworth St. does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Ellsworth St. have accessible units?
No, 2017 Ellsworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Ellsworth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Ellsworth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
