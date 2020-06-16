2017 Ellsworth St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge internet access

Beautiful 2BR/1BA Point Breeze Apartment Available Now! - Located in the Point Breeze section of the city at 2017 Ellsworth Street you'll find this gem. This Bi-Level apartment features two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. There are shiny hardwood floors throughout the spacious living space and bedrooms. Large windows allow for lots of natural sunlight throughout the unit, when desired. The kitchen has tiled floors. It is equipped with full size stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and garbage disposal; along with granite countertops and ample cabinet space. The bathroom is modern, tiled and stylish.



For your convenience there is an in-unit washer/dryer, central AC and ceiling fans.



The location is awesome as it is just a short stroll to the renowned restaurants, shops and bars in the Point Breeze neighborhoods. public transportation is easily accessible. No Pets.



BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!



Book your showing with Trena Clarke while this great rental remains available!



************************************************************************************

PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 267-206-8112

************************************************************************************



(RLNE4856602)