2015 MIFFLIN ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

LUXURY LIVING! Welcome to 2015 Mifflin Street in Point Breeze South Philly. This luxury 1900sqft smart home has an exceptional amount of outdoor space and 2 master bedrooms, an electric fireplace and an Eco Smart water heater ( which can save you $150 per month on your water bill)! central heating and cooling and a large fenced backyard and porch. Washer and dryer included and pets allowed with a deposit. Everything in the home is brand NEW including the appliances, framing, support beams, foundation in basement , New Roof, plumbing and HVAC and even the windows and blinds...ALL NEW! Live on a quiet and up and coming block with plenty of street parking. You will appreciate the short drive to east passyunk shops, Center City Philadelphia and University City!