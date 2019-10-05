2015 MIFFLIN ST.

Amenities
LUXURY LIVING! Welcome to 2015 Mifflin Street in Point Breeze South Philly. This luxury 1900sqft smart home has an exceptional amount of outdoor space and 2 master bedrooms, an electric fireplace and an Eco Smart water heater ( which can save you $150 per month on your water bill)! central heating and cooling and a large fenced backyard and porch. Washer and dryer included and pets allowed with a deposit. Everything in the home is brand NEW including the appliances, framing, support beams, foundation in basement , New Roof, plumbing and HVAC and even the windows and blinds...ALL NEW! Live on a quiet and up and coming block with plenty of street parking. You will appreciate the short drive to east passyunk shops, Center City Philadelphia and University City!