All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
2015 MIFFLIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2015 MIFFLIN ST
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:42 AM

2015 MIFFLIN ST

2015 Mifflin Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Point Breeze
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2015 Mifflin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LUXURY LIVING! Welcome to 2015 Mifflin Street in Point Breeze South Philly. This luxury 1900sqft smart home has an exceptional amount of outdoor space and 2 master bedrooms, an electric fireplace and an Eco Smart water heater ( which can save you $150 per month on your water bill)! central heating and cooling and a large fenced backyard and porch. Washer and dryer included and pets allowed with a deposit. Everything in the home is brand NEW including the appliances, framing, support beams, foundation in basement , New Roof, plumbing and HVAC and even the windows and blinds...ALL NEW! Live on a quiet and up and coming block with plenty of street parking. You will appreciate the short drive to east passyunk shops, Center City Philadelphia and University City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2015 MIFFLIN ST have any available units?
2015 MIFFLIN ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 MIFFLIN ST have?
Some of 2015 MIFFLIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 MIFFLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2015 MIFFLIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 MIFFLIN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 MIFFLIN ST is pet friendly.
Does 2015 MIFFLIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2015 MIFFLIN ST does offer parking.
Does 2015 MIFFLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 MIFFLIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 MIFFLIN ST have a pool?
No, 2015 MIFFLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2015 MIFFLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 2015 MIFFLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 MIFFLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 MIFFLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
427 Vine Street
427 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University