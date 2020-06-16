2013 TULIP STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This 3-story, 2 bed, 1 bath home is located in the heart of Fishtown! The first story is comprised of the living room, kitchen, and access to your private back yard, with brick-lined garden beds. The rooms are all generously lit by large windows, and there's a ceiling fan in the living room for added comfort. The eat-in-kitchen has tons of cabinet space, and room for a small table. The second floor features the bathroom, and first bedroom, which is smaller, but comfortably suits a roommate. Upstairs, the third story is dedicated to the second bedroom, with a nice little stained-glass window accent, and consistently large windows for lots of natural light. There's a washer and dryer in the basement, for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Fishtown, on Girard Ave, just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. Walking distance to several local hotspots including Interstate Drafthouse, Milkcrate, La Colombe, Fishtown Tavern and so much more. Hetzell Playground and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at or prior to lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas electricity, cable/internet.