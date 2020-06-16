All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 AM

2013 TULIP STREET

2013 Tulip Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2013 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This 3-story, 2 bed, 1 bath home is located in the heart of Fishtown! The first story is comprised of the living room, kitchen, and access to your private back yard, with brick-lined garden beds. The rooms are all generously lit by large windows, and there's a ceiling fan in the living room for added comfort. The eat-in-kitchen has tons of cabinet space, and room for a small table. The second floor features the bathroom, and first bedroom, which is smaller, but comfortably suits a roommate. Upstairs, the third story is dedicated to the second bedroom, with a nice little stained-glass window accent, and consistently large windows for lots of natural light. There's a washer and dryer in the basement, for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Fishtown, on Girard Ave, just a few blocks from Frankford Ave. Walking distance to several local hotspots including Interstate Drafthouse, Milkcrate, La Colombe, Fishtown Tavern and so much more. Hetzell Playground and Adaire Alexander School are also just a few blocks away.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at or prior to lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 TULIP STREET have any available units?
2013 TULIP STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 TULIP STREET have?
Some of 2013 TULIP STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 TULIP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2013 TULIP STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 TULIP STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 TULIP STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2013 TULIP STREET offer parking?
No, 2013 TULIP STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2013 TULIP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 TULIP STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 TULIP STREET have a pool?
No, 2013 TULIP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2013 TULIP STREET have accessible units?
No, 2013 TULIP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 TULIP STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 TULIP STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
