2010 WAVERLY STREET

Quaint three-story home in beautiful Rittenhouse Square with tranquil back patio perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Main floor offers kitchen featuring gas range and stainless-steel sink, sunlit dining area and spacious living area featuring hardwood floors throughout and decorative brick fireplace. Second floor offers one bedroom filled with natural light, separate office/study and full bathroom including bathtub. Third floor offers two bedrooms and additional full bath. Large unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. Washer/dryer conveniently included in basement. Located on quaint block in Rittenhouse Square, in close proximity to Fitler Square Park, Schuylkill River Park/Trail, restaurants and cafes and just moments from Rittenhouse Square Park and Center City shopping.