2010 WAVERLY STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:50 PM

2010 WAVERLY STREET

2010 Waverly Street · (800) 651-0800
Location

2010 Waverly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Quaint three-story home in beautiful Rittenhouse Square with tranquil back patio perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Main floor offers kitchen featuring gas range and stainless-steel sink, sunlit dining area and spacious living area featuring hardwood floors throughout and decorative brick fireplace. Second floor offers one bedroom filled with natural light, separate office/study and full bathroom including bathtub. Third floor offers two bedrooms and additional full bath. Large unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. Washer/dryer conveniently included in basement. Located on quaint block in Rittenhouse Square, in close proximity to Fitler Square Park, Schuylkill River Park/Trail, restaurants and cafes and just moments from Rittenhouse Square Park and Center City shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 WAVERLY STREET have any available units?
2010 WAVERLY STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 WAVERLY STREET have?
Some of 2010 WAVERLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 WAVERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2010 WAVERLY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 WAVERLY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2010 WAVERLY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2010 WAVERLY STREET offer parking?
No, 2010 WAVERLY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2010 WAVERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 WAVERLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 WAVERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 2010 WAVERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2010 WAVERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2010 WAVERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 WAVERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 WAVERLY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
