Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B

201 Spring Garden St · (215) 888-0414
Location

201 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1790 · Avail. now

$1,790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
201 Spring Garden unit 3B is a 950 Square foot, one bedroom, one bath apartment available 6/1/20 for $1,790.00 per month. The apartment offers hardwood floors, central air, washer dryer, dishwasher, full size refrigerator, a newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Parking is $220.00 monthly and Basement storage is available for $30.00 per month. I can send a virtual tour to your phone. This apartment has giant windows. A lot of natural sunlight.
The bedroom is 12X17

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B have any available units?
201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B have?
Some of 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B currently offering any rent specials?
201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B is pet friendly.
Does 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B offer parking?
Yes, 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B does offer parking.
Does 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B have a pool?
No, 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B does not have a pool.
Does 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B have accessible units?
No, 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B has units with dishwashers.
