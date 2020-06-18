201 Spring Garden St Unit 3B

Amenities

201 Spring Garden unit 3B is a 950 Square foot, one bedroom, one bath apartment available 6/1/20 for $1,790.00 per month. The apartment offers hardwood floors, central air, washer dryer, dishwasher, full size refrigerator, a newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Parking is $220.00 monthly and Basement storage is available for $30.00 per month. I can send a virtual tour to your phone. This apartment has giant windows. A lot of natural sunlight.

The bedroom is 12X17



(RLNE5685265)