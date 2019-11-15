2009 N 5TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This pretty 4 bedroom/2.5 bath Norris Square house features plush carpet, hardwood flooring, basement washer/dryer, 2 Car Fenced Parking, Jacuzzi Tub, and more! ~The open floor plan, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fenced in backyard are great for entertaining. Each bedroom has a very large closet for storage and gets plenty of light. Basement is large and great for additional storage. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located blocks away from La Colombe, Gryphon, ReAnimator, CityFitness, Palmer Park, Hancock Playground, Riverwards Produce, Giant Heirloom Market, Evil Genius, Kristina Pizza, Buzz Cafe, Original 13 Ciderworks, Suraya, Stateside Vodka, Good Spoon Soupery, New Liberty Distillery, Wm. Mulherin~s and MUCH more are just outside your front door. As for your commute, the apartment is in close proximity to public transportation (Market Frankford Line and Trolley): be in Center City in 15 mins, at Penn/Drexel/Temple in 20!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.