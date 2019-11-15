All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

2009 N 5TH STREET

2009 N 5th St · (215) 467-4100
Location

2009 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
West Kensington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This pretty 4 bedroom/2.5 bath Norris Square house features plush carpet, hardwood flooring, basement washer/dryer, 2 Car Fenced Parking, Jacuzzi Tub, and more! ~The open floor plan, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fenced in backyard are great for entertaining. Each bedroom has a very large closet for storage and gets plenty of light. Basement is large and great for additional storage. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located blocks away from La Colombe, Gryphon, ReAnimator, CityFitness, Palmer Park, Hancock Playground, Riverwards Produce, Giant Heirloom Market, Evil Genius, Kristina Pizza, Buzz Cafe, Original 13 Ciderworks, Suraya, Stateside Vodka, Good Spoon Soupery, New Liberty Distillery, Wm. Mulherin~s and MUCH more are just outside your front door. As for your commute, the apartment is in close proximity to public transportation (Market Frankford Line and Trolley): be in Center City in 15 mins, at Penn/Drexel/Temple in 20!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 N 5TH STREET have any available units?
2009 N 5TH STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 N 5TH STREET have?
Some of 2009 N 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 N 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2009 N 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 N 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 N 5TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2009 N 5TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2009 N 5TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 2009 N 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 N 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 N 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2009 N 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2009 N 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2009 N 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 N 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 N 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
