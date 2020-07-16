2002 Brown St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Single Family Home in Fairmount - Property Id: 285706



Available furnished or unfurnished. Short Term or Long term.

Unfurnished is available!!



A great 3BR/1BA house with a backyard space and multiple car parking in the art museum area. Less than a block away from the 20th & Fairmount intersection of the Art Museum area of Philadelphia, the location is great. Very close center city and restaurants and tourist locations such as Eastern State Penn, Art Museum, Franklin Center, Logan Circle, Kelly Drive, etc..



The space

3 bedrooms that each can fit queen or king beds. Plenty of space in the Living room to fit a nice big couch as well as an air mattress and a nice dining table. Best of all is the parking (for up to 2 cars!), which is impossible to find in this neighborhood. Fully stocked kitchen with oven/stove, toaster oven, microwave. Flatware and cookware is available as well.

