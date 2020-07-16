All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

2002 Brown St

2002 Brown Street · (925) 388-6637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2002 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Single Family Home in Fairmount - Property Id: 285706

Available furnished or unfurnished. Short Term or Long term.
Unfurnished is available!!

A great 3BR/1BA house with a backyard space and multiple car parking in the art museum area. Less than a block away from the 20th & Fairmount intersection of the Art Museum area of Philadelphia, the location is great. Very close center city and restaurants and tourist locations such as Eastern State Penn, Art Museum, Franklin Center, Logan Circle, Kelly Drive, etc..

The space
3 bedrooms that each can fit queen or king beds. Plenty of space in the Living room to fit a nice big couch as well as an air mattress and a nice dining table. Best of all is the parking (for up to 2 cars!), which is impossible to find in this neighborhood. Fully stocked kitchen with oven/stove, toaster oven, microwave. Flatware and cookware is available as well.
Property Id 285706

(RLNE5907766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Brown St have any available units?
2002 Brown St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Brown St have?
Some of 2002 Brown St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Brown St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Brown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Brown St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Brown St is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Brown St offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Brown St offers parking.
Does 2002 Brown St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Brown St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Brown St have a pool?
No, 2002 Brown St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Brown St have accessible units?
No, 2002 Brown St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Brown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Brown St has units with dishwashers.
