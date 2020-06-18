200 E GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: This 2BD/1BA apartment has been recently updated with luxury finishes throughout. Enter into the open floor plan beginning with the large living room and kitchen. There are stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove with electric range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. White shaker style cabinets will provide you with tons of extra storage. Dark hardwoods throughout give the unit a rich and lustrous feel. Off of the kitchen is the first bedroom with large closet space. This is a corner property so surrounding windows flood the space with natural light. On the other side of the kitchen is a hallway with washer/dryer for added convenience. Full bathroom is complete with granite-topped vanity, stall shower. The second bedroom is in the back of the unit. The owner has also provided an expansive roof deck set up with remote controlled lighting and seating for twelve. This shared space has a large wicker resin sofa, two tables, one XL side chair, two solar umbrellas, two large rocking chairs, and a bar with four stools.About The Neighborhood:Located at the corners of E. Girard Ave & Shackamaxon Streets, this apartment is within walking distance to all of the main attractions of the area including Johnny Brenda's, Fette Sau, Frankford Hall, Root, La Colombe, The Fillmore, and so much more! Two minutes to walk to the Frankford-El Girard Stop, direct access to I-95, Indego, and multiple SEPTA bus routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $45/month flat water fee