200 E GIRARD AVENUE
200 E GIRARD AVENUE

200 East Girard Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
200 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: This 2BD/1BA apartment has been recently updated with luxury finishes throughout. Enter into the open floor plan beginning with the large living room and kitchen. There are stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove with electric range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. White shaker style cabinets will provide you with tons of extra storage. Dark hardwoods throughout give the unit a rich and lustrous feel. Off of the kitchen is the first bedroom with large closet space. This is a corner property so surrounding windows flood the space with natural light. On the other side of the kitchen is a hallway with washer/dryer for added convenience. Full bathroom is complete with granite-topped vanity, stall shower. The second bedroom is in the back of the unit. The owner has also provided an expansive roof deck set up with remote controlled lighting and seating for twelve. This shared space has a large wicker resin sofa, two tables, one XL side chair, two solar umbrellas, two large rocking chairs, and a bar with four stools.About The Neighborhood:Located at the corners of E. Girard Ave & Shackamaxon Streets, this apartment is within walking distance to all of the main attractions of the area including Johnny Brenda's, Fette Sau, Frankford Hall, Root, La Colombe, The Fillmore, and so much more! Two minutes to walk to the Frankford-El Girard Stop, direct access to I-95, Indego, and multiple SEPTA bus routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $45/month flat water fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
200 E GIRARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 E GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 200 E GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
200 E GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 E GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 200 E GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 200 E GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 200 E GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 E GIRARD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 200 E GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 200 E GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 200 E GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E GIRARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
