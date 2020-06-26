1954 N Darien St

Amenities
Available 08/02/20 FEATURES:
2 Bedroom House / 1 Full Bathroom / Basement / Yard
Laminate / Central Heat / Ceiling Fans / Tiled Bathrooms / Fenced in Yard / Basement
LOCATION:
Tyler School of Business / Fox School of Business / Engineering School / Architecture School / Temple University Train Station / Paseo Verdo Complex / Stable coffee shop / Saige Cafe /Pizza Fanatic / Diamond st Hookah Lounge
INCLUDED:
Water (Water Included - up to $50 / Tenant pays rest), Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Home Security System (ADT), 2 Window A/C units
TENANT PAYS:
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Gas
- Cable / Wifi
Perfect for commuters, next to Temple University Train Station/Bus/Subway - One stop before Market East 13th st & Chestnut st / Thomas Jefferson Hospital - Center City - Easy Access to University of Pennsylvania & Drexel University - Minutes to Northern Liberties, Fishtown & Center City
PETS:
- Cats Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month
- Small Dogs Allowed - Pet deposit $395 non-refundable / $25 extra Month
215-783-2706
PROPERTY OWNED & MANAGED by TEMPLE ALUMNI
(RLNE2163799)