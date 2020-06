Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated two bedroom, one bathroom home tucked away on a small street in East Kensington. Step through the front door to be greeted by a large living room with high ceilings and a great layout perfect for entertaining. Walk through the spacious kitchen towards the back mudroom to find a brand new washer and dryer set. Through the back door you'll discover a cozy back patio ready for your finishing touches. Upstairs you'll find the rarely offered large walk-in closet with refinished original hardwood flooring. Both the master and guest bedroom down the hall are quite spacious and offer great lighting throughout the day with newly installed cellular shades. At the end of the hall is the beautiful fully-tiled bathroom with a window looking out over the back yard. This home is located on a great street with friendly neighbors and it's only a quick walk away from the new Kensington Community Food Co-op.



Rent discount available based on early payment.

Cats and some small dogs acceptable,

No smoking.

Renters insurance required.

Please message with annual income and credit score for application details.