All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1928 West Diamond street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1928 West Diamond street - 2
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:49 PM

1928 West Diamond street - 2

1928 West Diamond Street · (215) 922-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1928 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Attention Temple Students... Beautifully renovated second floor apartment in the Temple University area that is steps from classes and campus life. Over 1200 sq ft with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms that will be available starting 08/01/2018. Hardwood floors, on-street parking, secured entry and secured mailboxes, central ac/heat, recessed lighting, washer/dryer laundry facilities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher and microwave. You pay electric only; water is included.
Beautifully renovated second floor apartment in the Temple University area that is steps from classes and campus life. Over 1200 sq ft with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms that will be available starting 08/01/2018. Hardwood floors, on-street parking, secured entry and secured mailboxes, central ac/heat, recessed lighting, washer/dryer laundry facilities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher and microwave .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 West Diamond street - 2 have any available units?
1928 West Diamond street - 2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 West Diamond street - 2 have?
Some of 1928 West Diamond street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 West Diamond street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1928 West Diamond street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 West Diamond street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1928 West Diamond street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1928 West Diamond street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1928 West Diamond street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1928 West Diamond street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 West Diamond street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 West Diamond street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1928 West Diamond street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1928 West Diamond street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1928 West Diamond street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 West Diamond street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 West Diamond street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1928 West Diamond street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity