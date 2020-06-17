1928 West Diamond street - 2

Amenities

Attention Temple Students... Beautifully renovated second floor apartment in the Temple University area that is steps from classes and campus life. Over 1200 sq ft with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms that will be available starting 08/01/2018. Hardwood floors, on-street parking, secured entry and secured mailboxes, central ac/heat, recessed lighting, washer/dryer laundry facilities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher and microwave. You pay electric only; water is included.

