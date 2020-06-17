All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1925-27 PANAMA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1925-27 PANAMA STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

1925-27 PANAMA STREET

1925-27 Panama Street · (215) 794-1312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1925-27 Panama Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic extra wide (30') home on one of the most sought after blocks in the Rittenhouse Square area. This residence has wonderful art deco architectural details, elegant entertaining spaces & unlimited possibilities on 3 sun drenched levels. 1st-Spacious living room connects with the formal dining room opening to a lovely city garden. The kitchen is huge, eat-in, plenty of cabinets & counter space. There is also a door to the garden. The butler's pantry is also most convenient with stairs leading to the 2nd fl. 2nd-Master suite with luxurious bath, tons of storage. Huge French doors overlook picturesque Panama St. There is another bedroom suite on this level with a fabulous bathroom & a large, comfortable library. 3rd-2 very nice size bedrooms & full bath & a huge studio/den with a mural by Emlin Etting & access to large terrace. Lower level has the laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925-27 PANAMA STREET have any available units?
1925-27 PANAMA STREET has a unit available for $6,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925-27 PANAMA STREET have?
Some of 1925-27 PANAMA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925-27 PANAMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1925-27 PANAMA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925-27 PANAMA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1925-27 PANAMA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1925-27 PANAMA STREET offer parking?
No, 1925-27 PANAMA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1925-27 PANAMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925-27 PANAMA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925-27 PANAMA STREET have a pool?
No, 1925-27 PANAMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1925-27 PANAMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1925-27 PANAMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1925-27 PANAMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925-27 PANAMA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1925-27 PANAMA STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity