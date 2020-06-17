1925-27 PANAMA STREET

Amenities

Fantastic extra wide (30') home on one of the most sought after blocks in the Rittenhouse Square area. This residence has wonderful art deco architectural details, elegant entertaining spaces & unlimited possibilities on 3 sun drenched levels. 1st-Spacious living room connects with the formal dining room opening to a lovely city garden. The kitchen is huge, eat-in, plenty of cabinets & counter space. There is also a door to the garden. The butler's pantry is also most convenient with stairs leading to the 2nd fl. 2nd-Master suite with luxurious bath, tons of storage. Huge French doors overlook picturesque Panama St. There is another bedroom suite on this level with a fabulous bathroom & a large, comfortable library. 3rd-2 very nice size bedrooms & full bath & a huge studio/den with a mural by Emlin Etting & access to large terrace. Lower level has the laundry room.