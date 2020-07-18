1922 S 22ND STREET

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath 1300+ square foot home available for rent in West Passyunk/Point Breeze. This recently renovated home features 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a built-in dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer. Beautifully remodeled with a new kitchen, new bath and hardwood floors throughout. There is a beautiful porch and a great back yard for relaxing and entertaining. This is a beautiful home that is easily accessible to public transportation and the many great shops and restaurants that make West Passyunk/Point Breeze one of Philadelphia's best neighborhoods.