1922 S 22ND STREET
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

1922 S 22ND STREET

1922 South 22nd Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1922 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath 1300+ square foot home available for rent in West Passyunk/Point Breeze. This recently renovated home features 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a built-in dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer. Beautifully remodeled with a new kitchen, new bath and hardwood floors throughout. There is a beautiful porch and a great back yard for relaxing and entertaining. This is a beautiful home that is easily accessible to public transportation and the many great shops and restaurants that make West Passyunk/Point Breeze one of Philadelphia's best neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 S 22ND STREET have any available units?
1922 S 22ND STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 S 22ND STREET have?
Some of 1922 S 22ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 S 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1922 S 22ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 S 22ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1922 S 22ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1922 S 22ND STREET offer parking?
No, 1922 S 22ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1922 S 22ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 S 22ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 S 22ND STREET have a pool?
No, 1922 S 22ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1922 S 22ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1922 S 22ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 S 22ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 S 22ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
