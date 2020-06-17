All apartments in Philadelphia
1917 Annin St

1917 Annin Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1917 Annin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the Point Breeze neighborhood, this property is only blocks from poplar destinations, American Sardine Bar, OCF Coffee, Rittenhouse Square and more! This spacious 2BR/1.5BA single family home is in walking distance to many bars and restaurants in the Point Breeze neighborhood. With an open concept floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a finishes basement and private outdoor space, this will go fast This 2 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-04-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Utilities Included: Trash Lease Term: 12 months Pet Policy: Pets OK with Deposit Appliances: Microwave, Range/Oven, Freezer, Refrigerator Amenities: Hardwood Floors For leasing process and additional info, please go to jbmpgroup .com. Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5661176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Annin St have any available units?
1917 Annin St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Annin St have?
Some of 1917 Annin St's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Annin St currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Annin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Annin St pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Annin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1917 Annin St offer parking?
No, 1917 Annin St does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Annin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Annin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Annin St have a pool?
No, 1917 Annin St does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Annin St have accessible units?
No, 1917 Annin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Annin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Annin St does not have units with dishwashers.
