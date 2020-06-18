Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1910 N 17th St. Available 08/09/20 Gorgeous 6BR/3BA Townhouse a Block Away from Temple University! - This gorgeous 6 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse was recently rehabbed in the last 10 years! All bedrooms have wall to wall carpeting! The bedrooms also are very large and can fit a queen-sized bed comfortably! The living room is spacious with lovely laminate flooring and leads to the updated kitchen with stone tiled flooring, vast cabinetry, stove, fridge, and more. The bathrooms are also updated and have tiled flooring, newer vanities and a newer bathtubs. The rear exterior features a concrete fenced-in patio for entertainment in the warmer months!



Washer and dryer in the townhouse! This property also has Central Air!!



Pets welcome with additional $250 fee!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water, cable, internet, etc.)



*Disclaimer - some layouts and finishes may differ from the photos



Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5333288)