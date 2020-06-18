All apartments in Philadelphia
1910 N 17th St.

1910 North 17th Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

1910 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 N 17th St. · Avail. Aug 9

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1910 N 17th St. Available 08/09/20 Gorgeous 6BR/3BA Townhouse a Block Away from Temple University! - This gorgeous 6 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse was recently rehabbed in the last 10 years! All bedrooms have wall to wall carpeting! The bedrooms also are very large and can fit a queen-sized bed comfortably! The living room is spacious with lovely laminate flooring and leads to the updated kitchen with stone tiled flooring, vast cabinetry, stove, fridge, and more. The bathrooms are also updated and have tiled flooring, newer vanities and a newer bathtubs. The rear exterior features a concrete fenced-in patio for entertainment in the warmer months!

Washer and dryer in the townhouse! This property also has Central Air!!

Pets welcome with additional $250 fee!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water, cable, internet, etc.)

*Disclaimer - some layouts and finishes may differ from the photos

Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5333288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 N 17th St. have any available units?
1910 N 17th St. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 N 17th St. have?
Some of 1910 N 17th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 N 17th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1910 N 17th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 N 17th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 N 17th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1910 N 17th St. offer parking?
No, 1910 N 17th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1910 N 17th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 N 17th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 N 17th St. have a pool?
No, 1910 N 17th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1910 N 17th St. have accessible units?
No, 1910 N 17th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 N 17th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 N 17th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
