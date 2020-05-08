1907 RODMAN STREET

Amenities

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/TcIbL4RF-MkDue to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early-Mid August:This lovely home is located on a small quiet street just 500 yards south of Rittenhouse Square, near some of the best restaurants and bars in town. It's just a 25 minute walk from UPenn, Drexel and Wharton and 10 minutes from Market St. It includes all stainless steel appliances, including a designer gas range, fridge and built in microwave. Elegant beech cabinets, custom tiled backsplash and quartz counter top with copper sink and polished brass faucets make this galley kitchen a pleasure to cook in and a delight to look at. The washer and dryer set includes a top of the line front loading HE washer. Very gentle on your clothes. The bathroom is tastefully finished with slate colored mosaic tiles and brushed nickel towel rails, new cabinets and light fixtures. Summer barbecue and dining in your own private garden patio (8 X 16 ft) will be a delight as you fire up the grill and cook with herbs plucked from your garden. Additional features include hardwood floors, central air, gas forced air heating and all new replacement windows to ensure year round comfort with no drafts. Apartment has great light. It's South facing, with windows on North and South side that can be opened to create a pleasant through-breeze. Steps connect the living room and kitchen area to the bedroom and bathroom on the second floor. The bedroom has a built in closet about 8 ft wide and 2-3 ft deep. There is an alcove adjacent to it for an additional free standing closet. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This location is ideal! You'll love living in the popular Grad Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia. Enjoy quick access to i-76 and the Schuylkill River Trail, as well as a long list of local favorites nearby like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ants Pants Cafe, Honey~s Sit ~N Eat, American Sardine Bar, Fitzwater St Philly Bagels, Founding Father's Sports Bar and Grill, The Chew, Cambridge, Marian Anderson Park(s) and much more!Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and if accepted a $25/month pet fee will apply. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/Internet, alarm service (if required by tenant), $35/month water fee.***the owner will only accept applicants with credit scores 700 and over.