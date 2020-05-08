All apartments in Philadelphia
1907 RODMAN STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:12 AM

1907 RODMAN STREET

1907 Rodman Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1907 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/TcIbL4RF-MkDue to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early-Mid August:This lovely home is located on a small quiet street just 500 yards south of Rittenhouse Square, near some of the best restaurants and bars in town. It's just a 25 minute walk from UPenn, Drexel and Wharton and 10 minutes from Market St. It includes all stainless steel appliances, including a designer gas range, fridge and built in microwave. Elegant beech cabinets, custom tiled backsplash and quartz counter top with copper sink and polished brass faucets make this galley kitchen a pleasure to cook in and a delight to look at. The washer and dryer set includes a top of the line front loading HE washer. Very gentle on your clothes. The bathroom is tastefully finished with slate colored mosaic tiles and brushed nickel towel rails, new cabinets and light fixtures. Summer barbecue and dining in your own private garden patio (8 X 16 ft) will be a delight as you fire up the grill and cook with herbs plucked from your garden. Additional features include hardwood floors, central air, gas forced air heating and all new replacement windows to ensure year round comfort with no drafts. Apartment has great light. It's South facing, with windows on North and South side that can be opened to create a pleasant through-breeze. Steps connect the living room and kitchen area to the bedroom and bathroom on the second floor. The bedroom has a built in closet about 8 ft wide and 2-3 ft deep. There is an alcove adjacent to it for an additional free standing closet. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This location is ideal! You'll love living in the popular Grad Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia. Enjoy quick access to i-76 and the Schuylkill River Trail, as well as a long list of local favorites nearby like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ants Pants Cafe, Honey~s Sit ~N Eat, American Sardine Bar, Fitzwater St Philly Bagels, Founding Father's Sports Bar and Grill, The Chew, Cambridge, Marian Anderson Park(s) and much more!Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and if accepted a $25/month pet fee will apply. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/Internet, alarm service (if required by tenant), $35/month water fee.***the owner will only accept applicants with credit scores 700 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 RODMAN STREET have any available units?
1907 RODMAN STREET has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 RODMAN STREET have?
Some of 1907 RODMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 RODMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1907 RODMAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 RODMAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 RODMAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1907 RODMAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1907 RODMAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1907 RODMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 RODMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 RODMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1907 RODMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1907 RODMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1907 RODMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 RODMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 RODMAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
