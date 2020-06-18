All apartments in Philadelphia
1906 DALLAS ROAD

1906 Dallas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Dallas Road, Philadelphia, PA 19126
West Oak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large West Oak Lane rowhome on a quiet one-way street. Completely renovated within past 3 years: wood flooring on main level, 3 bedrooms w/ wall-to-wall carpet, 1 bathroom, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, faux fireplace, full finished basement w/ laundry room, central air, and a garage w/ interior access. All of this for only $1500/month. APPLICATION RESTRICTIONS INCLUDE: no prior evictions, credit scores 620+, stable employment, and minimum gross monthly income of $5250. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR all utilities and MUST have RENTER'S INSURANCE. Absolutely NO PETS. **Credit/Employment/Background/References will be checked.** UPFRONT FEES: One month's security deposit, 1st, and last month's rent due at or prior to lease signing. APPLICATION FEE: $50/person 18+ years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 DALLAS ROAD have any available units?
1906 DALLAS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 DALLAS ROAD have?
Some of 1906 DALLAS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 DALLAS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1906 DALLAS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 DALLAS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1906 DALLAS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1906 DALLAS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1906 DALLAS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1906 DALLAS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 DALLAS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 DALLAS ROAD have a pool?
No, 1906 DALLAS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1906 DALLAS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1906 DALLAS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 DALLAS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 DALLAS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
