1906 DALLAS ROAD

Amenities
Large West Oak Lane rowhome on a quiet one-way street. Completely renovated within past 3 years: wood flooring on main level, 3 bedrooms w/ wall-to-wall carpet, 1 bathroom, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, faux fireplace, full finished basement w/ laundry room, central air, and a garage w/ interior access. All of this for only $1500/month. APPLICATION RESTRICTIONS INCLUDE: no prior evictions, credit scores 620+, stable employment, and minimum gross monthly income of $5250. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR all utilities and MUST have RENTER'S INSURANCE. Absolutely NO PETS. **Credit/Employment/Background/References will be checked.** UPFRONT FEES: One month's security deposit, 1st, and last month's rent due at or prior to lease signing. APPLICATION FEE: $50/person 18+ years of age.