1901 Hartranft Street 303.

garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug



5% off for all health care and front line employees.

Waiving application fees.

Located in the heart of the Packer Park neighborhood of South Philadelphia! 1859-1901 Hartranft Street is close to the Sports Complex, nearby shopping at Quartermaster Plaza, public transportation to Center City, and major roads (Broad Street, I-76 and I-95).



Spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment units available featuring brand new carpet, a large living room and dining area, updated kitchen and bathrooms, central air and heat, and ample closet space.



Building amenities include a beautifully landscaped courtyard, on-site coin-operated laundry, 24/7 exterior video surveillance, 24/7 on-call emergency maintenance, front-entry intercom, and free on-site parking for residents.

Non-refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent to hold an apartment

No Dogs Allowed



