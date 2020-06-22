All apartments in Philadelphia
1901 Hartranft Street 303.
1901 Hartranft Street 303
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1901 Hartranft Street 303

1901 Hartranft Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Packer Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727

5% off for all health care and front line employees.
Waiving application fees.
Text for quickest response 215-834-2775
Located in the heart of the Packer Park neighborhood of South Philadelphia! 1859-1901 Hartranft Street is close to the Sports Complex, nearby shopping at Quartermaster Plaza, public transportation to Center City, and major roads (Broad Street, I-76 and I-95).

Spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment units available featuring brand new carpet, a large living room and dining area, updated kitchen and bathrooms, central air and heat, and ample closet space.

Building amenities include a beautifully landscaped courtyard, on-site coin-operated laundry, 24/7 exterior video surveillance, 24/7 on-call emergency maintenance, front-entry intercom, and free on-site parking for residents.
Qualifications for Application Approval Include:
Non-refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent to hold an apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263727
Property Id 263727

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5711086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1901 Hartranft Street 303 have any available units?
1901 Hartranft Street 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Hartranft Street 303 have?
Some of 1901 Hartranft Street 303's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Hartranft Street 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Hartranft Street 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Hartranft Street 303 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Hartranft Street 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1901 Hartranft Street 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Hartranft Street 303 does offer parking.
Does 1901 Hartranft Street 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Hartranft Street 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Hartranft Street 303 have a pool?
No, 1901 Hartranft Street 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Hartranft Street 303 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Hartranft Street 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Hartranft Street 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Hartranft Street 303 does not have units with dishwashers.

