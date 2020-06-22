1901 Hartranft Street 303.

Amenities
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727
5% off for all health care and front line employees.
Waiving application fees.
Text for quickest response 215-834-2775
Located in the heart of the Packer Park neighborhood of South Philadelphia! 1859-1901 Hartranft Street is close to the Sports Complex, nearby shopping at Quartermaster Plaza, public transportation to Center City, and major roads (Broad Street, I-76 and I-95).
Spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment units available featuring brand new carpet, a large living room and dining area, updated kitchen and bathrooms, central air and heat, and ample closet space.
Building amenities include a beautifully landscaped courtyard, on-site coin-operated laundry, 24/7 exterior video surveillance, 24/7 on-call emergency maintenance, front-entry intercom, and free on-site parking for residents.
Qualifications for Application Approval Include:
Non-refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent to hold an apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263727
No Dogs Allowed
