Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

** Check out Virtual tour!!**Live in the hottest areas in Philadelphia! There are so many restaurants and shops right on your front doorstep! 1 block to Broad and Snyder Subway. Minutes to Center City, University City and more! Very walk-able area. This apartment is on the 2nd floor. Exposed brick, recessed lighting, & hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Tile bath with jetted tub. Small outdoor space too.