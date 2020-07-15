All apartments in Philadelphia
1835 Church Lane

1835 Church Lane · (215) 914-0700
Location

1835 Church Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Ogontz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1835 Church Lane · Avail. now

$1,400

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large House for Rent - Spacious 5br house blocks from Temple Hospital features new carpet throughout, washer/dryer hookup

Qualifications
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime

For a PHA voucher holder, a 4+ bedroom is OK & 1 month deposit

Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA
Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.

Check out more properties for rent at http://www.reinfo411.com/residential-properties-for-rent/
Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/REINFO411

(RLNE4724464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Church Lane have any available units?
1835 Church Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1835 Church Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Church Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Church Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Church Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Church Lane offer parking?
No, 1835 Church Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1835 Church Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Church Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Church Lane have a pool?
No, 1835 Church Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Church Lane have accessible units?
No, 1835 Church Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Church Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Church Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Church Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Church Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
