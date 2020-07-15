1835 Church Lane

Amenities
Large House for Rent - Spacious 5br house blocks from Temple Hospital features new carpet throughout, washer/dryer hookup
Qualifications
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime
For a PHA voucher holder, a 4+ bedroom is OK & 1 month deposit
